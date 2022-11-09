Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) PT Raised to €63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($61.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

