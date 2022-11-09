Analyzing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.51 $20.75 million $4.30 7.79 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $158.31 million 3.72 $62.70 million $2.22 7.32

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.23% N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 31.10% 7.98% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

