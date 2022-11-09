Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Timken (TKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Timken (NYSE: TKR):
- 11/1/2022 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $78.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Timken was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Timken is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/30/2022 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Timken Price Performance
Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. 4,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,371. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,604 shares of company stock worth $2,829,412. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.
