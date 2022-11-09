Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

10/27/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $72.00.

10/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $72.00.

10/25/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,657. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Boyd Gaming Co alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,446,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 235.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 27.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.