Analysts’ Upgrades for November 8th (ACCO, DK, EURN, FOLD, HD, LITE, LMT, LPG, MBCN, MDRX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

