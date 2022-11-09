Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target at $1,023.67

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,023.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.