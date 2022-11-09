Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AMETEK (AME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AMETEK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. 4,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

