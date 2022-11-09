Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,198 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,576 put options.

Amyris Stock Down 39.4 %

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,149. The company has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 46.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 54,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

