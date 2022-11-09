Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Amyris by 234.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,404,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 984,804 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

