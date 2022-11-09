Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,196. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

