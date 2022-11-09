Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth $4,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

