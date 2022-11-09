Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of AP stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
See Also
