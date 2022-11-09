Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amkor Technology by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $230,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

