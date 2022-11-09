Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $300.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $292.39 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

