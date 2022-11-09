AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $158.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

