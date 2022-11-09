American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 6.5% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 30,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,321,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Well by 95.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

