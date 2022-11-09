American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 6.5% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 30,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,321,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

American Well Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Well by 95.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

