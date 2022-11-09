American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.