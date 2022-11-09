American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

