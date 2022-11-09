American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.74 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

