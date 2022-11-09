American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 49,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

