Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

