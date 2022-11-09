Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

