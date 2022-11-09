Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.