Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 671,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amdocs by 244.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $503,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

