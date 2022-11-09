Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 671,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.