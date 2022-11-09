AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $22.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

