Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATRWF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.