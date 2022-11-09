Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.8 %

AYX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 968,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

About Alteryx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $236,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

