Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

MDRX stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.