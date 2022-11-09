AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,394 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.0 %

AB stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.