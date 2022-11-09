Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $606.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,806,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,093,580,772 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.