Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average is $236.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

