Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 10.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $599.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
