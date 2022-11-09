Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 10.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $599.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.