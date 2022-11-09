Alchemix USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $238.00 million and approximately $28,149.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

