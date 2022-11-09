Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,865. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day moving average is $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

