Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.28% of Akari Therapeutics worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.