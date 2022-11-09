Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 65,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,638,133 shares.The stock last traded at $88.95 and had previously closed at $83.89.

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

