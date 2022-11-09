Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. 114,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $480,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

