Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 2,654,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

