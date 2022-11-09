Aire Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,056,000 after acquiring an additional 76,844 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

