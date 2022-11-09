Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 776 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.01. 119,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.