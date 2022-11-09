Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,166.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

