Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 56.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.07. 32,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,597. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

