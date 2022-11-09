Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.