Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Aflac by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Aflac by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

