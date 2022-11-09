Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,929. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

