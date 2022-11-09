Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,929. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.