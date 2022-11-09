Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $366.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
