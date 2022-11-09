Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 212,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 60,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

