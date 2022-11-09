aelf Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $57.87 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006526 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.