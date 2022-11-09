AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.96.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
