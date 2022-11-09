AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus Company Profile

In other Evolus news, Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and have sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.