AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 244 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE WH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

