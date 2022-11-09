AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.